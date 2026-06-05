FC Supra Signs Fullback Zachary Fernandez

Published on June 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







MONTREAL, Que. - FC Supra du Québec announced today the signing of Canadian defender Zachary Fernandez to a Standard Player Contract through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027. The signing announcement comes as FC Supra du Québec continues to build momentum following its May 29 home win, with the club set to bring Canadian Premier League's (CPL) action to Quebec City on Saturday, June 6, against Pacific FC at Stade TELUS-Université Laval.

Fernandez, 24, joins FC Supra after establishing himself as one of the CPL's most reliable young fullbacks. Since making his CPL debut in 2022, Fernandez has amassed over 93 appearances across all competitions, having previously suited up for Halifax Wanderers FC and Valour FC. A product of the CF Montréal Academy, Fernandez progressed through the club's development pathway and regularly trained with the first team before joining AS Blainville in Ligue1 Québec. He later helped the side compete in the 2021 Canadian Championship before transitioning to the professional ranks.

Known for his tireless work rate and dynamic play down the flank, Fernandez adds valuable experience and depth to FC Supra's back line as the club navigates its inaugural CPL campaign. He is already a familiar face within the organization, having spent recent months training with the squad while completing rehab for an ACL injury sustained in August 2025. He has since been fully cleared for action.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Zach to the club," said Mateo Cabanettes, Sporting Director, FC Supra du Québec. "He brings a wealth of CPL experience, energy, and versatility to our back line. Beyond his qualities as a player, Zach has already become an important presence within the group during his rehabilitation process. We're excited to see him fully fit and making an impact on the field."

FC Supra fans looking to be part of the June 6th action can purchase tickets for the Quebec City fixture HERE. Supporters travelling from Montreal can also reserve a spot on a limited-seat fan bus, departing Stade Boréale at 2:45 p.m. and returning from Stade TELUS after the match, around 9:30 p.m. For more information, contact tickets@FCSupra.ca.

Updated FC Supra roster:

Goalkeepers: Makhoudia Diop, Mario Gerges, Jolan Faury, Joakim Milli

Defenders: Diyaeddine Abzi, Charles Auguste, Eliakim Awonongbadje, Clément Bayiha, Isaiah Byer, Matisse Chrétien, Sasha Deslandes, Keesean Ferdinand, Zachary Fernandez, Thomas Lebeuf, Wesley WandjeMidfielders: Alessandro Biello, Oussama Boughanmi, Calin Calaidjoglu, Olivier Correa, Omar Elkalkouli, Safwane Mlah, Aboubacar Sissoko

Forwards: Riad Bey, David Choinière, Ibrahim Conde, Alexander Makarova George, Bakary Kaboré, Lofc Kwemi, Alexandre Marcoux, Sean Rea







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 5, 2026

FC Supra Signs Fullback Zachary Fernandez - FC Supra du Quebec

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