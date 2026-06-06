Atlético Ottawa Slips, 2-1, to Vancouver FC

Published on June 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa battles Vancouver FC

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa battles Vancouver FC(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Vancouver FC under Interim Head Coach Diego Campos. Ballou Tabla scored on the night he broke the club record for appearances, but wasn't able to lead Atleti to a comeback.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa completed a second consecutive match in British Columbia with a narrow defeat away to Vancouver FC (final score: 2-1).

Score: 0-1. Terran Campbell put the hosts ahead following an individual run down the left flank (14').

Score: 0-2. The hosts doubled their lead through striker Lys Mousset (35').

Score: 1-2. Ballou Tabla cut the deficit in half following an incisive final pass by Joaquim Coulanges (35').

Ballou Tabla broke the Atlético record for all-time appearances (all competitions) with his 110th match, surpassing former goalkeeper Nathan Ingham (109).

Tabla, who also played for Atleti in 2022, 2024 and 2025, scored his 27th goal with a close-range right-footed effort.

Interim Head Coach Diego Campos will now depart the club and join former Head Coach Diego Mejía's coaching staff at Atlético de San Luis.

Assistant Coach Drew Beckie will assume the role of Interim Head Coach for Atlético's next match.

Atlético returns to TD Place on Tuesday (KO 7pm ET, live on CBC, TSN, TVAS2 and OneSoccer) against FC Supra du Québec as part of the CPL and Canada Soccer's "Red and White Out" match series.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 5, 2026

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