Atlético Ottawa Hosts 'Red and White Out' Match Supporting CanMNT

Published on June 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Canada Soccer have launched a nationwide series of "Red and White Out" matches, a co-branded celebration of Canadian soccer pride designed to rally communities from coast-to-coast behind Canada Soccer's Men's National Team during a defining summer on the international stage.

Atlético's "Red & White Out" match will be hosted on Tuesday, June 9 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer, TVAS2, CBC Gem and TSN) as Ottawa hosts Montréal's FC Supra du Québec for the first time at TD Place.

Inspired in part by Canada Soccer Men's National Team Head Coach Jesse Marsch's recent call for a national "Red Out" - asking supporters to wear red and create a sea of colour in the stands to inspire the team and create a powerful atmosphere across our home nation - CPL clubs will host coordinated "Red and White Out" matches on key dates throughout the summer, giving fans across the country an opportunity to visibly back Canada Soccer's Men's National Team from coast to coast.

"This summer represents a massive moment for Canadian soccer, and we want supporters across the country to feel like they are part of it, while showing Canada Soccer's Men's National Team that the entire country is behind them," said James Johnson, Commissioner, Canadian Premier League. "These matches are an opportunity for communities to come together behind our national team and create packed, energetic stadiums filled with pride, passion and support for Canada."

The "Red and White Out" campaign will include thousands of Canada flag giveaways and special pre-match warm-up kits at the designated matches, as well as co-branded digital and social content, and opportunities for supporters to win Canada Soccer prizes throughout. In addition to league-wide elements, each participating club will deliver its own localized activations and community programming, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The initiative aligns with Canada Soccer's recently launched "Our Game Now" brand campaign, which positions soccer at the centre of Canada's sporting and cultural conversation during a defining moment for the game in Canada. It also reflects the CPL's "Canada's League. Canada's Game." platform by celebrating the clubs, supporters and communities helping drive Canadian soccer culture forward across the country.

Through coordinated in-stadium branding, co-branded digital and social content, and matchday activations across CPL channels, the initiative will create a unified nationwide show of support for Canada Soccer's Men's National Team.







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