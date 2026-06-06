Preview: Atlético Ottawa V FC Supra (June 9/9 June)

Published on June 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa celebrate

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa celebrate(Atletico Ottawa)

Atlético Ottawa (4th place, 3W-2D-4L) will look to get back to winning ways following a narrow defeat to Vancouver FC last Friday night.

Atleti returns to TD Place for the first time since May 24, hosting FC Supra du Québec on Tuesday, June 9 (KO 7pm ET), and will be led by Interim Head Coach Drew Beckie.

This match is part of the Canadian Premier League and Canada Soccer collaborative match series "Red and White Out" in support of the Canadian Men's National Team and will be broadcast on CBC, TVAS2, TSN and OneSoccer.

Ballou Tabla will be recognized pre-match as he became Atleti's all-time appearance leader with his 110th match (all competitions) against Vancouver.

Tabla has scored 27 goals and provided 16 assists in that time.

Previously, Atleti defeated Supra in the club's inaugural Home Opener thanks to a late header by local defender Tyr Duhaney-Walker. These two sides will meet again in a two-legged Telus Canadian Championship quarter-final.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 1W-0D-0L; 1 goal scored, 0 goals conceded.

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