Atlético Ottawa Expands Professional Soccer Program with École Secondaire Catholique Paul-Desmarais

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa and École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais are proud to announce the expansion of a collaborative project to bring professional soccer training to Ottawa youth and elevate youth soccer development in the capital region.

Building on the success of the pilot project announced in June 2025 for 50 Sports-Études students in Grades 9 and 10, the program is now set to expand and inspire approximately 200 students in the next generation of athletes from Grades 7 through 12.

"This partnership means much more than just a soccer program for Atlético Ottawa," said Max Rosen, Director of Business Development at Atlético Ottawa. "It's a concrete opportunity to invest in the youth of West Ottawa, to continue growing the sport within the Francophone community, and to offer Paul-Desmarais students a professional environment that allows them to dream big."

Rosen added: "We want to create a pathway where young people can develop both as athletes and as individuals, while having access to high-level resources and experiences right here in their community. Seeing this project evolve and extend through 2029 is a source of great pride for our organization."

This program offers students access to the expertise of Atlético Ottawa coaches, individualized coaching, high-level programming, immersive activities with the players, and concrete visibility within professional networks.

The goal remains to pave the way for potential talent identification pathways through Atlético Ottawa, Atlético de Madrid, and other Canadian Premier League (CPL) partners. It will aim to provide young players with a real opportunity to stand out and be noticed, while equipping them with professional standards in the sport.

"We are happy and proud to take our partnership with the Ottawa Atlético even further!" said Mathieu Gagné, Principal of Paul-Desmarais Catholic High School. "This enhanced partnership allows Paul-Desmarais students to enjoy a unique experience, where the field becomes an extension of the classroom. Together, we are committed to quality learning and a vibrant school life to foster our students' engagement."

Nya Njeuga, Superintendent of Education, CECCE added: "The renewal of this partnership with Atlético Ottaa demonstrates our commitment to providing the students of École Paul-Desmarais with an environment where academic excellence and athletic performance reinforce one another. Our sports-études programs are much more than just training on the field- it's a school of life that shapes leaders, resilient individuals determined to push their limits. We are proud to continue building, alongside Atlético, an ambitious path for the next generation."

During the pilot project, Grades 9 and 10 were provided with a 20-week program run by an Atlético Ottawa-hired coach, professional equipment, visits from players and coaches to discuss pathways to professionalism, a co-branded uniform and an enhanced matchday experience during the "Célébration franco-ontarienne" match in September 2025.

The second phase of the project will offer:

Grades 7-8: Individualized sessions integrated within the Paul Desmarais multi-sport program.

Grades 9-10: A tailored 30-week program, expanding from the current 20-week structure for the 2026-27 school year.

Grades 11-12: An introductory 20-week program.

With an agreement in place through 2029, Atlético Ottawa and École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais aim to continuously expand and enhance their programming year over year, while establishing a strong foundation for implementing Phase 3.0 and creating a lasting legacy in the Ottawa soccer landscape.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 4, 2026

Atlético Ottawa Expands Professional Soccer Program with École Secondaire Catholique Paul-Desmarais - Atletico Ottawa

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