Atlético Ottawa Champions CHEO Foundation in 2026 CPL Home Opener

Published on March 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed that the CHEO Foundation will be returning as the recipient of its 2026 Canadian Premier League Home Opener fundraising initiative on Sunday, April 26 - one month from today.

Atlético Ottawa has supported the CHEO Foundation since its 2023 Home Opener, attended by over 7,000 local soccer fans. Since then, the CHEO Foundation has been a charity of choice for Atlético with the North Star Cup being brought to the hospital following the global sensation, the 'Icicle Kick', which crowned Ottawa as Canadian champions at TD Place in November 2025.

"We are delighted to re-commit Atlético Ottawa's full support to the CHEO Foundation ahead of our highly anticipated Home Opener next month," said Nik Lemieux, Chief Financial Officer, Atlético Ottawa. "The CHEO Foundation has spent over half a century creating a crucial environment of positivity and support for families in our region that need it the most.

"Last November, the world spoke of Ottawa following our triumph at TD Place, and we strive to match that level of excellence off the pitch. Working with our partners to give back to the Ottawa community is foundational to Atlético's identity, and we believe 2026 will be our best year to date. We thank the CHEO Foundation for their continued trust as we collaborate for a fourth consecutive year and look forward to seeing you all at TD Place on April 26 as Champions for the CHEO Foundation."

As part of the defending Canadian Premier League Champions' ongoing commitment to supporting the Ottawa community, this season's year-long fundraising efforts include donating a portion of the match proceeds from the Home Opener, with support from sponsor Sean Frost Real Estate, as well as the revenue from a bespoke "Champions For CHEO" t-shirt and collaborative event activations.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Atlético Ottawa has teamed up once again with CHEO Foundation as the recipient for the 2026 CPL Home Opener," said Steve Read, President and CEO, CHEO Foundation. "This isn't just a game- it's a massive win for the kids and families we serve at CHEO. Our partnership with Atlético is all about heart, hustle, and making an impact. We couldn't be happier to keep this winning streak going! Get ready, Ottawa! Grab your scarves, find your seats, and let's make some magic happen on and off the pitch."

Atlético returns to action in Ottawa on Sunday, April 26 (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer) against Vancouver FC in the "Champions for CHEO Foundation" Home Opener. Atleti will kick off its campaign on Saturday, April 4, away to Forge FC in Hamilton.







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