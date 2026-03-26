Canadian Premier League Launches "Canada's League. Canada's Game." Campaign Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on March 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Premier League today launched "Canada's League. Canada's Game.", a new brand campaign for the 2026 season built on the belief that soccer is the future of sport in Canada and that future is being built here at home.

"Canada's League. Canada's Game. is a bold statement, but it's grounded in what's already true," said James Johnson, Group Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Soccer Media and Entertainment and Commissioner, Canadian Premier League.

"Soccer is the most widely played sport in this country, and it continues to grow. The CPL isn't a league borrowed from somewhere else; it was built here in Canada. It helped make a moment like 2026 - when the world's attention turns to Canada - possible, and it's what will keep the game relevant here every week for generations to come. That's what makes this Canada's League, and Canada's Game. It's undeniable."

For years, Canada produced players and followed the game, but didn't fully own it. The Canadian Premier League changed that. Now, the game is played, developed and built at home.

That foundation continues to take shape in 2026. The 2026 season begins April 4, marking the League's eighth campaign, and will include the addition of FC Supra du Québec, the CPL's first club in the province of Québec, bringing it firmly coast to coast.

On the pitch, the League has established a clear identity. The game is fast, physical and demanding, played through conditions that don't stop it. No ego, no entitlement. Players and clubs fight for respect and embrace the grind of proving themselves, earning everything they get. No opponent, setting or moment is too big. It's inherently and unapologetically Canadian.

That identity is captured in the league's 2026 brand film, "You Think You Know Soccer," which challenges what people think they know about the game here. As Canada prepares to welcome the world for a major global soccer moment in 2026, the CPL has been building to this moment - and is just getting started.

The 2026 CPL Regular Season - the league's eighth campaign - kicks off Saturday, April 4 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 25.







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.