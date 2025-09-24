Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Cavalry FC (September 27)

Published on September 24, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON- Four matches remain, and the hunt for the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table remains firmly in Atlético Ottawa's sights. Atleti sit two points behind league leaders Forge FC, who salvaged a late point at TD Place last weekend.

Saturday, third-placed Cavalry FC visit the nation's capital. A win for Ottawa would seal a spot in the top 2 - the club's highest finish since winning the Regular Season in 2022 - and keep the dream of lifting the CPL Shield alive. This weekend's match is in honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day, a league-wide initiative, and is in support of local organization Odawa Native Friendship Centre (ONFC), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the CPL table (13-9-2) with 48 points from 24 matches, having been held to a draw at home to Forge FC last Sunday (final score: 1-1).

Atlético trails league-leaders Forge FC by 2 points with 4 matches remaining in the Regular Season.

Cavalry FC is 3rd in the CPL standings (11-6-7) with 39 points from 24 matches, after a dominant display at home against Valour FC last weekend (score: 3-0).

This is the fourth and final regular-season meeting between Atleti and Cavalry (2-1-0), with the most recent clash ending in a 2-2 draw at TD Place after Ottawa won twice at ATCO Field.

Atlético's draw at home to Forge last weekend confirmed home-field advantage for Ottawa in the 2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs.

Forge has also confirmed a home match, while Cavalry and Halifax Wanderers FC clinched their spot in the post-season last weekend. One spot remains with York United FC in pole position.

Atleti duo Sam Salter and David Rodríguez continue to lead the goal-scoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter leads the Golden Boot Race with 17 goals, having broken the single-season goalscoring record in the CPL. Salter's 20-goal contributions is also a new league record (passing Forge FC's Tristan Borges - 17 contributions in 2019).

Rodríguez leads the assist charts with 7 so far this season, with 9 goals to his name as well, taking him to third in the goal charts.

Atlético has scored 47 goals this season, more than in any other year in club history. The current single-season record for a club stands at 51 (Cavalry FC - 2019).

Two Atleti players were named to the CPL Team of the Week (TOTW) following the draw with Forge FC.

Ballou Tabla and Gabriel Antinoro - who were both involved in the goal - received their 3rd inclusions.

The Canadian Premier League today announced that the league is expanding into the province of Québec for the first time in history.

The yet-to-be-named club is set to take to the field in the 2026 CPL season, and will play at the same stadium as the Montréal Roses of the Northern Super League (NSL).

Further information will follow during a live announcement this evening on OneSoccer and OneSoccer's YouTube channel.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 10W-5D-4L; 32 goals scored, 20 goals conceded.







