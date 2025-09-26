Atlético Ottawa Signs Canadian Forward Ennin, Didic Placed on Inactive List

Published on September 26, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa defender Amer Didić

Atlético Ottawa defender Amer Didić

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today announced the signing of Canadian forward Richie Ennin through the end of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, including an option to extend through 2027.

Ennin's signing was approved before the CPL Roster Freeze on Thursday, September 18.

Ennin, 27, is a graduate of Major League Soccer side Toronto FC's academy and represented Canada at both the U-17 and U-20 levels, making two appearances in each squad. Ennin has played in Italy's Serie D, the country's fourth tier of professional soccer, in Latvia's first tier and most recently for MTK Budapest, in Hungary's first tier.

Ennin is eligible for selection on Saturday, September 27, against Cavalry FC at TD Place (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN).

"Richie brings a real hunger and determination that will motivate the squad in this decisive stretch of the season," said Diego Mejía, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "His drive and mentality match the standards we set as a club, and we believe he can give us an important push as we aim to finish strongly. At the same time, he fits into the bigger picture of how we want to build our squad strategically for next season, with an eye beyond that as well."

"This is a new chapter for me, I feel confident I can come into this team and help, while growing as a player," said Richie Ennin, forward, Atlético Ottawa. "This is a great project here, and I'm really excited to be a part of it. I love to get on the ball, create for myself and my teammates, and I love to win. There's a great stadium and atmosphere here in Ottawa. I hope I can show the fans a lot and give them plenty to cheer for."

Atlético Ottawa places Amer Didić on Inactive List following season-ending injury

Atlético Ottawa defender Amer Didić has been placed on the Inactive Roster List following a season-ending injury sustained at TD Place against Pacific FC on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Didić suffered a fractured leg following a tackle in the first half of the match. Although Didić has made positive steps towards returning to match fitness, the decision was made to move him to the Inactive Roster List ahead of the CPL Roster Freeze date on Thursday, September 18. This made a roster spot available for the signing of Ennin.

Didić may not return to play through the remainder of the 2025 League Season, which includes the regular season and the playoffs. He will stay in Ottawa for the remainder of the 2025 campaign as an integral part of the team off the pitch. He will continue his rehabilitation process with Atleti's first team staff.

