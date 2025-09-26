Match Day Information: VFC vs. HFX - Sept 28

Langley, BC - Coming off a strong week that saw Vancouver FC book their first ever appearance in the TELUS Canadian Championship Final and claim their first home league victory in over a year with a win against York United FC, the club now turns its attention to the Halifax Wanderers in their second-to-last home match of the season. While one side enters with playoffs already secured and the other eliminated from contention, there will still be plenty on the line when the two teams meet on Sunday.

MATCH STORY: VANCOUVER FC EYES STRONG FINISH AHEAD OF HISTORIC CANCHAMP FINAL

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention and focusing on finishing the season strong in league play, Vancouver FC views this game as a key opportunity to maintain the positive momentum and build confidence ahead of what is surely the club's most important match ever on October 1st. While the initial results against the Halifax Wanderers were disappointing, the most recent encounter saw The Eagles leave victorious at one of the league's most hostile venues, highlighted by standout performances from Matteo Campagna and Hugo Mbongue.

With that result in mind and a clear understanding of how to challenge the Wanderers again, Martin Nash's side is confident in leveraging home advantage, delivering an outstanding performance for their fans, and solidifying the synergy between team, staff, supporters, and city as they head into the Canadian Championship Final.

RISING TO THE OCCASION

Similar to York last weekend, all players had the chance to demonstrate their effort and determination throughout the week, with new faces likely to feature in the coastal clash. A strong, gritty, and sharp performance from every player presents an opportunity to show why they belong in the Starting XI or to stake a claim for a spot on October 1st. Beyond the battle against the Wanderers, each player will also be competing internally, to push past their limits, showcase their commitment, and share the excitement with fans, building morale, confidence, and hunger as the team heads into the TELUS Canadian Championship Final.







