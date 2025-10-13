Atlético Ottawa, Vancouver FC Don't Find the Net in Scoreless Draw

Published on October 12, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa closed its home regular season campaign undefeated, becoming the first team in Canadian Premier League (CPL) history to achieve this feat. A draw against Vancouver FC sees Atleti remain in the hunt for the CPL title with one final match in the regular season (final score: 0-0).

Atleti returns to TD Place in the 2025 Canadian Premier League playoffs, date and time to be confirmed following the conclusion of the CPL season next weekend. Atlético travels to Halifax Wanderers FC for The Outcome, as all matches start at the same time in matchweek 28.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa sit second in the CPL table (14-11-2) with only one game remaining in the regular season.

Score: 0-0.

Atlético Ottawa have become the first team in league history ever to go a full regular season undefeated at home.

This was only the second match all season where Atleti has failed to score at home, the last time being on August 3rd vs York United.

Atleti conclude their season at TD Place with an 8-6-0 record, scoring a league-best 30 goals. The club also remains undefeated over their last eight CPL games.

With the draw, Atleti remains two points behind Forge FC with a game left to play.

Should both teams be tied on points and total wins on the final day, Forge would hold the tiebreaker based on head-to-head record throughout the regular season.

Atleti midfielder Alberto Zapater played in his final home regular-season match before his retirement at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Zapater was honoured by the club pre-match for his two-and-a-half-year tenure in the nation's capital, making 70 appearances over that time.

Atleti striker Sam Salter also played his final home regular-season match for the club, having signed a pre-contract agreement with Swedish first division side GAIS, joining former Atleti player Matteo De Brienne.

This Thanksgiving Sunday match helped fight food insecurity in Ottawa with a portion of ticket proceeds supporting local organization The Caldwell Family Centre.

The club also collected donations of soccer equipment with ITG Canada in support of high-priority local schools.

Attendance: 4,545







