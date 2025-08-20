Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Cavalry FC (August 23)

Published on August 20, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Sam Salter and Atlético Ottawa celebrate a goal vs. Cavalry FC

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa returns to the nation's capital in a massive 2nd vs 3rd clash with Cavalry FC (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer). It's the annual Beach Party at TD Place, and Ottawa's red-hot attack will need to turn up the heat following a defeat away to Forge FC last weekend.

Additionally, Montréal-born striker Samuel Salter will be commemorated pre-match, having become Atlético's all-time top goal scorer (all competitions) earlier this season.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the CPL table (11-6-2) with 39 points from 19 matches, following a defeat away to Forge FC last weekend (final score: 1-0).

Cavalry FC is 3rd in the CPL standings (8-5-6) with 29 points from 19 matches, following a dramatic 5-4 win at home to Vancouver FC.

Atleti duo Sam Salter and David Rodríguez continue to lead the goal scoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter leads the Golden Boot Race with 12 goals and is two away from equalling the single-season goalscoring record in the CPL. Salter is also three goals behind Pacific FC's Wero Díaz and Vanoucver's Terran Campbell in the all-time CPL goal charts.

Rodríguez leads the assist charts with five so far this season, tied with Cavalry's Sergio Camargo.

Despite defeat in Hamilton, goalkeeper and captain Nathan Ingham was named to the CPL Team of the Week (TOTW) as his six crucial saves kept Ottawa in the match.

This was Ingham's 9th inclusion in the TOTW this season.

Both previous matches between Atlético and Cavalry have taken place at ATCO Field, Calgary, AB and ended in wins for Ottawa (3-1 and 2-0 respectively).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 10W-4D-4L; 30 goals scored, 18 goals conceded.

Atlético returns to TD Place for the annual Beach Party, presented by MarsQuest, this Saturday, August 23.

