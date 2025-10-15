Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Halifax Wanderers FC (October 18)

OTTAWA, ON - The final day of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season is Saturday, October 18. The Outcome! sees all eight CPL sides kick off at the same time, with Atlético Ottawa travelling to Halifax Wanderers FC (KO 4pm ET, live on TSN and OneSoccer).

Atlético trails league leaders Forge FC, as every playoff position is up for grabs in the final match of the regular season. A win for Atleti and a defeat for Forge would see Head Coach Diego Mejía and his side lift the Canadian Premier League Shield for the second time in club history.

Striker Sam Salter leads the scoring charts by eight goals (19 goals scored) and is poised to win the Golden Boot on Saturday.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the CPL table (14-11-2) with 53 points from 27 matches, following a tight 0-0 draw at home to Vancouver FC last Sunday.

Atlético trails league leaders Forge FC by 2 points with one match remaining in the regular season.

Halifax Wanderers FC is 4th in the CPL standings (11-6-10) with 39 points from 27 matches, following a statement 3-0 win away to Valour FC in Winnipeg.

One of Atlético's two defeats this season was against Halifax at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday, May 24 (final score: 2-0).

Atlético Ottawa set a new Canadian Premier League record for goals scored in a regular season, with 53 goals in 27 matches.

The previous record was set by Cavalry FC in 2019 (51 goals).

Atlético's attack has been led by Sam Salter (19 goals and 4 assists), David Rodríguez (9 goals and 9 assists) and Ballou Tabla (11 goals and 4 assists).

Atleti defender Brett Levis earned his first nomination to the CPL Team of the Week (TOTW) following the draw with Vancouver.

Salter leads the 2025 Golden Boot race with 19 goals (0 penalties), having set a new CPL record (previous record: João Morelli, 14 goals, Halifax Wanderers - 2021).

Rodríguez leads the assist charts heading into the final match of the season (9 assists). He leads Cavalry FC's Ali Musse (7) and is tied for the most recorded in a regular season (Sean Rea, Valour FC, 2022).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 9W-7D-7L; 35 goals scored, 30 goals conceded.

The Outcome! on TSN

All Canadian Premier League matches will kick off at 4pm ET on Saturday, October 18 (live on OneSoccer and TSN).

Forge FC v York United FC will be the feature match on TSN, providing real-time video updates from all other matches across the league.

Forge will win the Canadian Premier League Shield with a draw or a win at home to York.

Should Forge lose, Atlético must defeat Halifax Wanderers FC to win the Canadian Premier League Shield.

Cavalry FC (3rd place - 41 points), Halifax (4th place - 39 points) and York (5th place - 38 points) have all qualified for the 2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs and will compete for 3rd place this weekend.







