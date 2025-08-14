Forge FC Announces 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Player Updates

August 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC announced today the updated status of the club's CPL-U SPORTS contracted players.

Forward Amadou Kone, out of Carleton University, will remain with Forge through the end of the 2025 CPL season on his CPL-U SPORTS contract, while goalkeeper Dino Bontis and forward Maxime Filion will return to Western University and the Université de Montréal Carabins, respectively.

Forge will retain the U SPORTS rights for all three players for the 2026 season. The club will be able to sign the players to CPL-U SPORTS contracts next season without them needing to enter the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft.







