Forge FC Announces 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Player Updates
August 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC announced today the updated status of the club's CPL-U SPORTS contracted players.
Forward Amadou Kone, out of Carleton University, will remain with Forge through the end of the 2025 CPL season on his CPL-U SPORTS contract, while goalkeeper Dino Bontis and forward Maxime Filion will return to Western University and the Université de Montréal Carabins, respectively.
Forge will retain the U SPORTS rights for all three players for the 2026 season. The club will be able to sign the players to CPL-U SPORTS contracts next season without them needing to enter the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft.
