Former Player of the Year, Two-Time Defender of the Year Daan Klomp Returns to Cavalry FC

August 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the return of decorated defender Daan Klomp, through the 2027 season.

Klomp, 27, established himself as one the top players in the CPL over 121 appearances for Cavalry in all competitions between 2021 and 2024. He earned Player of the Year and Defender of the Year accolades in Cavalry's CPL Shield-winning season in 2023 and picked up another Defender of the Year award in 2024 on the club's way to lifting the North Star Cup.

Klomp rejoins the club, following a stint with Belgian club RAAL La Louvičre, to bolster Cavalry's back line as it hunts for more silverware in 2025.

"Daan's return is perfect for our run-in and longer-term planning," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC.

"Not only is he a big presence out on the pitch, but he also carries a big leadership role within our locker room. He's been a pivotal part of our successes in recent years and has shown to have been one of the league's best players. I am delighted to have him back and I'm sure our fans will be too."

Klomp was added to Cavalry's 2025 roster and is available for selection for the team's home match on Sunday, Aug. 17 against Vancouver FC. Tickets for the 5 p.m. MT kickoff on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows are available now via the club's website.

"I'm excited to be back home, where I've had a lot of success and achieved great things with my teammates," said Klomp. "I can't wait to wear the crest and play in front of the fans on ATCO Field again."







