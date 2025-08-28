Atlético Ottawa Signs Roni Mbomio on Loan from Atlético Madrid

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today announced the signing of Atlético Madrid C defender Enmanuel Mbomio Angue (referred to as Roni Mbomio) on loan through the end of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

"Roni is a young defender with all the qualities needed to succeed at the highest level," said Diego Mejía, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "We believe he will continue to grow here and give us more options in defence as we enter a crucial time of the season. He is a promising prospect, and his time in Ottawa will be a new experience for him thanks to our global Atleti connections. We're very excited to welcome Roni to the club."

Mbomio, 20, is a Spanish-Equatorial Guinean dual national who has progressed through Atlético de Madrid's youth system. The versatile defender can play right-back as well as both left and right center back, making him ideally suited for Atlético Ottawa's defensive system under Head Coach Diego Mejía. He has yet to make his professional debut, with Atlético Ottawa set to be the first club where he features in a professional match.

Mbomio also made six appearances for Atlético Madrid's youth academy in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Youth League, an annual club football competition featuring the top Under-19 teams in Europe.

"This is an exciting challenge for me and I'm looking forward to playing for the club," said Roni Mbomio, Defender, Atlético Ottawa. "On a personal level, my goal is to get back to my best form, and as a team, I want us to compete to win both the league and the cup.

"When I learned about the opportunity to come here, I reached out to Diego Espejo [former Atlético Ottawa defender] to hear about his experience. He told me he lived his time here, the team, the city, the fans, and I also heard how highly people here speak of him. That gave me even more confidence in my decision. I'm happy to be here."

Mbomio is available for selection this Saturday, August 30, against Vancouver FC at TD Place (KO 7pm ET). He will wear number 18.

