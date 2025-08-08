Additional Seats Now Available for Highly Anticipated Match Between Forge FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ON - Due to high demand, additional tickets on the West side of Hamilton Stadium have been released for Forge FC's highly anticipated TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final clash with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The first leg of the two-match series is set for Wednesday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m ET in Hamilton, ON. Forge FC supporters now have more opportunities to be part of the action as the club makes its push for a place in the Final.

For full ticket details and to purchase seats, please visit Ticketmaster Canada. To stay up to date on Forge FC's upcoming matches, club news, and promotions, visit the Forge FC official website, and for comprehensive tournament information, visit the official TELUS Canadian Championship site.







