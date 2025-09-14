Forge FC Lock in Home Playoff Match for 2025 CPL Playoffs

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC has officially secured a home playoff match in the 2025 CPL Playoffs.

Playoff soccer will return to Hamilton, giving fans another chance to back their club at home during the postseason. Forge has reached the CPL Final in every season since the league's inception, winning four CPL Playoff Finals. The team will be looking to extend that streak and earn a record fifth playoff championship.

With five matches remaining in their regular season, including three at Hamilton Stadium, Forge have their sights set on the CPL Shield and aim to carry that momentum into the postseason.

More information regarding the 2025 CPL Playoffs schedule will be announced later this season. Fans can find the remainder of Forge's 2025 CPL regular season schedule here and join the waitlist for playoff tickets.







