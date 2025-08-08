Nathan Ingham Becomes Atlético Ottawa's All-Time Appearance Leader

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Francheska Gonzalez) Atlético Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Francheska Gonzalez)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa goalkeeper and captain Nathan Ingham set a new club record as the all-time appearance leader. This accomplishment was celebrated during a pre-match ceremony on Sunday, August 3.

Ingham, 32, broke the record in his 93rd all-time appearance for Atleti on Saturday, July 26, during a 2-0 win away to Pacific FC in Victoria, BC. He surpassed the previous record of 92 appearances held by former teammate Ollie Bassett.

The native of Keswick, Ont. has played 84 matches for Ottawa, in the CPL regular season, five matches in the CPL Playoffs and five matches in the TELUS Canadian Championship.

His efforts for the club were honoured ahead of his 94th appearance in red and white this past Sunday, the squad's first home game since Ingham set the new record. He was joined on-field pre-game by his parents, former teammates Carl Haworth and Maxim Tissot, and Atléico Ottawa General Manager JD Ulanowski, and was presented a token of appreciation by club CEO Manuel Vega.

"Nathan has not only been an important figure for Atlético Ottawa, but a key player in the Canadian professional soccer landscape since the league's inception," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "He is a top goalkeeper, as well as a true leader and ambassador and someone who represents the club and the city with great pride. Nathan is already a club legend and an important figure in the local community. We look forward to working alongside him as he continues to forge his legacy in the nation's capital."

Ingham joined Atlético Ottawa in January 2022, having previously played for York United FC, their Ontario rivals. He played a key role in Atlético's team that won the regular season title and qualified for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) final in its inaugural season in 2022, helping Ottawa achieve nine clean sheets that season.

Ingham's seven shutouts and 53 saves were instrumental in the club's position at the top of the standings this season. The league veteran also played a key role in mentoring Ottawa's young defence, often consisting of three players - Noah Abatneh, Loïc Cloutier and Sergei Kozlovskiy - who combined for nearly 70% of the 5,330 minutes played by Ottawa's under-21 domestic players this season, and who thrived thanks to Ingham's support.

"It was a really special day. You don't realize right away that you've reached this milestone, and until a month ago, I didn't even realize it was going to happen this season,' said Nathan Ingham, goalkeeper and captain, Atlético Ottawa. "I know I've been here for a while and I'm immersed in the city and the community, but I still feel new in some ways. It was great to have my parents here; I can't thank them enough for all their sacrifices, not to mention having to watch a goalkeeper play every week for 30 years. I hope it was special for them, for the fans, and the video made by the club was a lovely gesture. It's an honour to have close friends and top players in the league speak so highly of you. It's surreal, but I feel a great sense of pride and hope this season continues to bring memorable moments to this club and these fans."

Ingham could become Atlético's first centurion, an honour he could achieve as early as 6 September 2025.

