Atlético Ottawa Wins but Eliminated from TELUS Canadian Championship

Published on September 18, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa were unable to overcome their first leg deficit in the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final losing 3-2 on aggregate even after a win in the second leg. Atleti pressed hard throughout the match but couldn't find the second goal needed to take the tie to penalty kicks (final score: 1-0).

Major League Soccer's (MLS) Vancouver Whitecaps will host the final at BC Place, Vancouver, on October 1, having defeated Forge FC in the other semi-final bracket (aggregate score 6-2).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa sit second in the CPL table (13-8-2) with only five games remaining in the regular season.

Score: 1-0. David Rodríguez opened the score on the night, rounding the goalkeeper Callum Irving to slot into an empty net. Assisted by Ballou Tabla (45').

Atleti were dominant after a slow start in this match, generating 15 shots, 29 touches in the opposition's box, and maintaining 76% possession throughout.

David Rodríguez led the team with shots (3) and touches in the opposition box (8).

The team conclude their run in the TELUS Canadian Championship having reached semi-final for the first time in club history.

Sam Salter leads the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Golden Boot Race with 4 goals, with David Rodríguez in second with 2 goals.

Vancouver Whitecaps' Tristan Blackmon and Vanoucver FC's Nicolas Mezquida are also second with 2 goals.

Atlético Ottawa returns to action at TD Place this Sunday in a top-of-the-table CPL thriller against Forge FC (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Atleti is in second place and chases league leaders Forge by only two points, with five matches remaining in the Regular Season.

This match is the second-annual "Célébration Franco-Ontarienne" in celebration of the local francophone communities and culture.

Attendance: 2,860 (club record for the TELUS Canadian Championship)

