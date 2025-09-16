Atlético Ottawa Signs Local Forward Ralph Khoury Under EYT Designation

Published on September 16, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa forward Ralph Khoury

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re) Atlético Ottawa forward Ralph Khoury(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe LariviÃ¨re)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today announced the signing of local Canadian forward Ralph Khoury under the Canadian Premier League's (CPL) Exceptional Young Talent (EYT) designation. The contract will run through the end of 2027, with options to extend through 2028 and 2029.

Khoury, 18, is a product of Atlético Ottawa's Development Program, headed by Director of Soccer Development Drew Beckie, and affiliated Powered By Club Ottawa South United. Khoury joined Atlético Ottawa earlier this season on Development Contracts and has since made six substitute appearances for the club.

"Ralph is a young local talent who has already shown he belongs at this level with the performances he's put in this season," said Drew Beckie, Director of Soccer Development, Atlético Ottawa. "He represents exactly the type of player we want to develop and support, not only on the pitch as a professional, but off the pitch as a person. He's come far this year, and in no small part to Atlético Ottawa Development Team Head Coach Stephen O'Kane. We're excited to see Ralph continue to grow within our environment and take the next steps in his career here in Ottawa."

"This is a massive day for me and my family," said Ralph Khoury, Forward Atlético Ottawa. "I feel very proud and excited to have signed with Atlético Ottawa. It's a big step in my career, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to start my professional journey here. Ottawa is the right place for me; it's home. The club demonstrates faith in young players and shows what's possible for local players like me. I want to keep pushing to make an impact for the club and for our fans."

Khoury becomes Atlético's second-ever EYT signing

The Exceptional Young Talent (EYT) designation came into effect during the 2023 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. Atleti made its first EYT signing earlier this year as the captain of the Canadian Men's U-17 National Team, Sergei Kozloskiy, joined on a multi-year deal.

The Exceptional Young Talent designation allows a CPL Club to sign up to two (2) additional Under-18 domestic players to Standard Player Contracts outside of its twenty-three (23) man Primary Roster. For the 2025 League Season, new players signed under this designation must be born Jan. 1, 2007 or later to be eligible to be signed as an Exceptional Young Talent Player.

