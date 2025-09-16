Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Vancouver FC (September 18)

Published on September 16, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON- History is on the line for Atlético Ottawa this Thursday, as the second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship comes to TD Place (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer). The Canadian Premier League (CPL) will have at least one representative in the Final, as Atlético and Vancouver FC battle it out for their first-ever appearance in Canada's most prestigious soccer match.

Another comeback is needed for Atleti, who trails 3-1 on aggregate following defeat in British Columbia in August. Since Head Coach Diego Mejía joined the league, no Canadian team has had more comebacks - with Atleti coming from behind to earn a result on nine separate occasions in 2025 (including a 3-1 victory over Vancouver at TD Place last month).

MATCH PREVIEW

This is the first time Atlético Ottawa will have hosted a TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final at TD Place. Road to the Cup:

Atleti defeated League1 Ontario Scrosoppi FC (Milton, ON) in the Preliminary Round at TD Place on April 29 (final score: 2-1)

Quarter-finals kept Ottawa in Ontario with a two-legged affair against York United (aggregate score: 6-4)

Atleti's first-ever semi-final appearance ended in a 3-1 defeat to Vancouver FC on August 13. Ottawa's Elage Bah was the star of the show for Vancouver with two assists.

Striker Samuel Salter scored in the first leg and is second in the TELUS Canadian Championship Golden Boot Race (3 goals).

Atleti needs to overturn a two-goal deficit to force a penalty shoot-out on Thursday night at TD Place.

Mejía's side has come back from losing positions 9 times in 2025 - more than any other team - including August 30, in a 3-1 victory over Vancouver in CPL action.

The other semi-final bracket sees Forge FC travel to MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps this evening, Tuesday, September 16 (KO 10pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

The aggregate score sits at 2-2, and the winner will host the TELUS Canadian Championship Final.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 7W-3D-2L; 25 goals scored, 11 goals conceded.







