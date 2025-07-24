Cavalry FC Signs Forward Ayman Sellouf to 2025 Roster

July 24, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC forward Ayman Sellouf

Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of forward Ayman Sellouf to a contract guaranteed through the remainder of the 2025 season, with options for 2026 and 2027.

Sellouf, 23, arrives at Cavalry with significant CPL experience and a proven ability to create chances and score in the league.

"Ayman is a very exciting player with excellent receiving skills, 1v1 dribbling and finesse passes," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He will be able to unpick low block defences and bring even more flair and quality to our attack."

The native of Nijmegen, Netherlands developed with Dutch clubs RKSV Brakkenstein and Nijmegen Eendracht Combinatie (NEC), where he signed his first professional contract in 2019. He then helped the side in getting promoted to the Eredivisie in the 20/21 season.

He joined Pacific FC of the CPL prior to the 2023 season and remained on Vancouver Island through August 2024, when he was transferred to Vancouver FC. Sellouf established himself as a top chance creator over two seasons in the CPL, contributing to 21 goals over 55 appearances.

Sellouf's immediate impact on the league earned him a CPL Players' Player of the Year nomination, an award decided on by his peers across the league, in 2023.

"I'm very excited to join the club," said Sellouf. "Cavalry has a winning culture and I'm looking forward to experiencing that and to contributing as best as I can."

Cavalry FC's next home match takes place on Saturday, July 26, as they host York United FC at 3 p.m. MT at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows. Tickets are available now via the club's website.

Quick Facts about Ayman:

Name: Ayman Sellouf

Pronunciation: (Eye-min, sell-oof)

Position: Forward

Birthdate: August 25, 2001

Birthplace: Nijmegen, Netherlands

Nationality: Dutch

Last Club: FC Krumovgrad

