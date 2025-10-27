Onward to Hamilton

Published on October 26, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







What a night for Cavalry FC! The lads absolutely delivered in style, dominating York United FC 4-1 in the semifinal qualifier to cruise through to the CPL Playoff contender semifinal vs Forge FC in Hamilton on November 2nd. Their attacking display was fearless from start to finish, the energy was electric and the defense of the North Star Cup is very much alive. The squad will now travel to Hamilton with all the confidence in the world to face a familiar foe. Now we set our sights on the next step of the journey. Thank you to our fans for your unwavering support during the 2025 season. We couldn't have done it without you!

Soccer's biggest moment is coming to North America in 2026 - and the passion starts at home with Cavalry FC. Feel the energy, fuel the fandemonium, and be part of every tackle, goal, and celebration at ATCO Field. Enjoy benefits like member savings, no Ticketmaster fees, merch discount, event invites and MORE! There has never been a better time to join the regiment. Season Tickets also make a great gift!

A reminder to current Season Ticket Holders your seats will auto-renew on November 1st. Seat relocations will commence the week of November 3rd.







