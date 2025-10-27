Atlético Ottawa Will Host the 2025 CPL Final at TD Place
Published on October 26, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has reached the Canadian Premier League Final for the second time in club history. The match will be hosted at TD Place on Sunday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET, live on TSN and OneSoccer).
Atlético today defeated Forge FC in the Championship Semi-Final in Hamilton to bring a second Canadian Premier League Final to the nation's capital. Atleti hosted the 2022 CPL Final at TD Place against Forge in front of almost 15,000 fans.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, at the TD Place Box Office or by contacting Atlético Ottawa.
Click here to read the full match recap from Atlético's thrilling Semi-Final victory over Forge.
Having been defeated, Forge will now host the Contender Semi-Final next weekend against the winner of Cavalry FC v York United (match underway, live on TSN and OneSoccer).
The winner of the Contender Semi-Final will travel to TD Place and face Atlético Ottawa in the 2025 Canadian Premier League Final on Sunday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET, live on OneSoccer).
Media credential applications for the Canadian Premier League Final must be submitted through the Canadian Premier League. Click here for more information.
2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs:
Final: Atlético Ottawa v Winner of Contender Semi-Final
Date: Saturday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET)
Location: TD Place, Ottawa, ON
Championship Semi-Final: Forge FC 1-2 Atlético Ottawa
Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 14h ET)
Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON
Contender Semi-Final: Forge FC v Winner of Quarter-Final
Date: Saturday, November 1 or Sunday, November 2
Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON
Quarter-Final: Cavalry FC v York United FC
Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 6pm ET)
Location: Spruce Meadows, Calgary, AB
Knockout Match: Halifax Wanderers FC 2-2 York United FC (York win 5-4 on penalties)
Images from this story
|
Atlético Ottawa vs. Forge FC
Canadian Premier League Stories from October 26, 2025
- Onward to Hamilton - Cavalry FC
- Forge FC to Host 2025 CPL Contender Semifinal - Forge FC
- Atlético Ottawa Will Host the 2025 CPL Final at TD Place - Atletico Ottawa
- Atlético Ottawa Rally past Forge FC - Atletico Ottawa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atletico Ottawa Stories
- Atlético Ottawa Will Host the 2025 CPL Final at TD Place
- Atlético Ottawa Rally past Forge FC
- Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC (October 26)
- Atlético Ottawa Defender Kozlovskiy Selected by Canada for FIFA U-17 World Cup
- Atlético Ottawa Striker Sam Salter Wins 2025 CPL Golden Boot