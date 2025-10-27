Atlético Ottawa Rally past Forge FC

Published on October 26, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa will host the 2025 Canadian Premier League Final at TD Place on Sunday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET, live on OneSoccer) after a massive comeback victory away to Forge FC.

This is the second time in three years that TD Place will play host to the Canadian Premier League Final. Atlético Ottawa hosted Forge FC in front of 15,000 fans in 2022. This will be the final match of the season for Ottawa, with their opponents yet to be determined and a chance to lift the North Star Cup on the line.

KEY MOMENTS

Score: 0-1. Mathieu Choinière opened the score for Forge with a close-range right-footed effort as Ottawa struggled to clear their lines (23').

Score: 1-1. Atlético drew level through a wondergoal by U-21 stand-out Gabriel Antinoro, driving inside from the left flank and firing into the top corner. Assisted by Loïc Cloutier (33').

Score: 2-1. 2025 Golden Boot winner Sam Salter gave Atleti the lead in the second half with a close-range header. Assisted by Manu Aparicio (58').

This is the first defeat Forge FC has suffered at home in the CPL in 2025.

Sam Salter scored his 20th CPL goal of the 2025 season, having set a new record with 19 regular-season goals that earned him the Golden Boot.

Salter provided another robust center forward display, had the most duels (18), duels won (12), aerial duels (7) and aerial duels won (6).

In midfield, Manu Aparicio imposed himself on the match at both ends of the pitch as he set up the winning goal with a powerful run and a deft cross.

Aparicio led the team in tackles (5), tackles won (5), interceptions (3), successful dribbles (2), and chances created (2).

Defender Loïc Cloutier (21 years old), who provided the assist for the equalizing goal, was forced off with an injury in the 78th minute. This is Cloutier's first professional season, and he played 2,067 minutes.

Atlético defender Sergei Kozlovskiy is currently unavailable due to his participation in the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar™ with Canada.

A large contingent of fans made the trip to Hamilton to cheer on the team, with the importance of their support mentioned throughout the post-match clips by Atleti's team.

2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs:

Final: Atlético Ottawa v Winner of Contender Semi-Final

Date: Saturday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET)

Location: TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Championship Semi-Final: Forge FC 1-2 Atlético Ottawa

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 14h ET)

Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

Contender Semi-Final: Forge FC v Winner of Quarter-Final

Date: Saturday, November 1 or Sunday, November 2

Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

Quarter-Final: Cavalry v York United

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 6pm ET)

Location: Spruce Meadows, Calgary, AB

Knockout Match: Halifax Wanderers FC 2-2 York United (York win 5-4 on penalties)







