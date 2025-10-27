Nathan Ingham Nominated for CPL Golden Glove Award

Published on October 27, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa goalkeeper and captain Nathan Ingham has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Glove award following the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season.

Ingham (32) played every minute of the regular season and anchored Atlético's defensive structure during another strong season for the capital club. The veteran netminder led all CPL goalkeepers with at least 500 minutes played in save percentage (74.1%). He ranked second in total saves (80) and goals conceded per 90 minutes (1.00). His 11 clean sheets set a new single-season record for Atlético Ottawa, helping the club maintain one of the league's most disciplined defensive units. This is Ingham's second Golden Glove nomination.

The winner of the Golden Glove award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived by artist Kellipalik Etidloie and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Canadian Inuit Dog statue is awarded annually to the CPL goalkeeper voted best at his position because the Canadian Inuit Dog and goalkeepers are, similarly, protectors who play vital roles in guarding their communities.

Also nominated are Cavalry FC's Marco Carducci and Forge FC's Jassem Koleilat. The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Voting for the CPL's Golden Glove award is based on performances during the 2025 Regular Season, not including the TELUS Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2025 CPL Playoffs action.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

Atlético today defeated Forge FC in the Championship Semi-Final in Hamilton to bring a second Canadian Premier League Final to the nation's capital. Atleti hosted the 2022 CPL Final at TD Place against Forge in front of almost 15,000 fans.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, at the TD Place Box Office or by contacting Atlético Ottawa.

Having been defeated, Forge will now host the Contender Semi-Final next weekend against the winner of Cavalry FC v York United (match underway, live on TSN and OneSoccer).

The winner of the Contender Semi-Final will travel to TD Place and face Atlético Ottawa in the 2025 Canadian Premier League Final on Sunday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

