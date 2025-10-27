Forge FC's Jassem Koleilat Nominated for CPL Golden Glove Award

Published on October 27, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat has been named one of three finalists for the Canadian Premier League's Golden Glove Award, recognizing the league's top goalkeeper during the 2025 CPL Regular Season.

Koleilat, 26, delivered a standout campaign between the posts, appearing in 27 of Forge's 28 regular season matches and leading all CPL goalkeepers with 13 clean sheets, a new league record. The Forge shot-stopper also made 61 saves and posted the fewest goals conceded per 90 minutes (0.78), the third-lowest mark in CPL history among goalkeepers with at least 1,000 minutes played. His 73.8 save percentage ranked second in the league, reflecting his consistency and command throughout the season. Koleilat's efforts were instrumental in helping Forge secure the CPL Shield as the Regular Season Winners and position the club for another deep playoff run.

The Golden Glove Award winner will be determined through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs, along with select members of the media, representing local and national outlets, who covered the 2025 season. The winner will be announced during the 2025 CPL Awards ceremony on Friday, Nov. 7, in Ottawa, Ont., as part of the CPL Final festivities.

The winner of the Golden Glove award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived by artist Kellipalik Etidloie and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Canadian Inuit Dog statue is awarded annually to the CPL goalkeeper voted best at his position symbolizing the goalkeeper's role as a protector of their team and community.

Fans can tune in to the awards ceremony live on OneSoccer at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.