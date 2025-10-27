Carducci, Ingham, Koleilat Nominated for Canadian Premier League's Golden Glove Award

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced on Monday the nominees for this year's Golden Glove award, honouring the best goalkeeper during the 2025 CPL Regular Season.

Cavalry FC's Marco Carducci, Atlético Ottawa's Nathan Ingham and Forge FC's Jassem Koleilat make up this year's three-man ballot. The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Voting for the CPL's Golden Glove award is based on performances during the 2025 Regular Season, not including the TELUS Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2025 CPL Playoffs action.

Carducci, 29, played every minute of Cavalry's 2025 Regular Season, continuing his run as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the CPL. The Cavalry captain recorded seven clean sheets and finished second among all CPL goalkeepers in total successful long passes (131), highlighting his ability to initiate play from the back. A veteran presence for this year's third seed, Carducci once again proved integral to Cavalry's defensive stability. This is his fourth career Golden Glove nomination.

Ingham, 32, anchored Atlético's defensive structure during another strong season for the capital club. The veteran netminder led all CPL goalkeepers with at least 500 minutes played in save percentage (74.1%). He ranked second in total saves (80) and goals conceded per 90 minutes (1.00). His 11 clean sheets set a new single-season record for Atlético Ottawa, helping the club maintain one of the league's most disciplined defensive units. This is Ingham's second Golden Glove nomination.

Koleilat, 26, established himself as one of the league's standout netminders in 2025, leading all CPL goalkeepers with 13 clean sheets, a new all-time CPL record. The Forge shot-stopper also posted the fewest goals conceded per 90 minutes (0.78), the third-lowest mark in league history among goalkeepers with at least 1,000 minutes played. His 73.8 % save percentage ranked second among CPL goalkeepers, underscoring his consistency and command in the box throughout the campaign. This is Koleilat's first Golden Glove nomination.

The winner of the Golden Glove award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived by artist Kellipalik Etidloie and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Canadian Inuit Dog statue is awarded annually to the CPL goalkeeper voted best at his position because the Canadian Inuit Dog and goalkeepers are, similarly, protectors who play vital roles in guarding their communities.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 7, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.







