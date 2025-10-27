Forge FC to Host 2025 CPL Contender Semifinal

Published on October 26, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC's playoff run continues as they will host the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Contender Semifinal on Sunday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. in Hamilton, following today's result against Atlético Ottawa. Their opponent will be determined following the Semifinal Qualifier today at 6 p.m., when Cavalry FC hosts York United FC.

The Contender Semifinal will determine which club advances to face Atlético Ottawa in the CPL Final in Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. Forge enters the match seeking a return to the league's championship stage, aiming for a seventh straight CPL Final appearance, the most in CPL history.

The Contender Semifinal will be broadcast nationally on TSN and OneSoccer, offering fans across the country more ways to watch the league in action.

Fans can expect an exciting match, with a strong home crowd anticipated. Tickets for the 2025 CPL Contender Semifinal are available.







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.