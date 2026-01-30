Atlético Ottawa Releases 2026 Primary Jersey as Part of Inaugural CPL X Hummel Partnership

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today released its primary jersey for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season as part of this year's inaugural partnership between the CPL and Hummel.

Through this new partnership with Hummel the CPL has reaffirmed its tradition of producing stunning bespoke kits while emphasizing community ties for each club. Newly introduced features include a new performance fabric, an updated CPL legacy patch, fully customized goalkeeper kits, a refreshed name and number font as well as enhanced silicone club and league crests. For the first time all eight clubs will now also wear a custom CPL crest in their own colours on the sleeve of their 2026 kits.

In Every Stripe

For 2026, Atlético Ottawa's home kit channels the spirit of the capital- bold, united, and unwavering. Drenched in red and white stripes, complimented by pinstripes that echo the rhythm of a city that never stops believing, the design speaks to the club's values of courage, heart, and community. Subtle yet striking, the kit is built for those who live "For Ottawa / Pour Ottawa," a tribute woven into its very fabric- one that's meant to be worn with purpose, by players and fans alike.

Atlético Ottawa will debut their 2026 Primary jersey in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC on February 17th.







