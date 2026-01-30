Vancouver FC Unveils 2026 Primary Kit

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today unveiled its 2026 primary kit, a design shaped by the Fraser Valley and reflective of a club growing with ambition and intent.

Rooted in the club's identity and worn with confidence, the 2026 primary kit reflects where Vancouver FC is built and where it is headed. Subtle tonal hoops rise through the black base, referencing strength, ambition and upward momentum.

The club badge sits at the heart of the jersey, symbolizing the connection between the Vancouver FC, its supporters and the broader community. Designed as a kit to be built in rather than simply worn, the design represents a club continuing to define who it is.

The 2026 season marks the CPL's inaugural partnership with hummel as the League's official Kit and Apparel Partner. While new to the CPL, the partnership continues the League's established approach to bespoke kit design, with Vancouver FC's identity and connection to its community remaining central.

The 2026 collection introduces several league-wide firsts through the hummel partnership, including fully customized goalkeeper kits, a new performance fabric and an updated CPL legacy patch featuring the North Star Cup. Fans will also notice a refreshed name and number font, along with enhanced silicone club and league crests. For the first time in CPL history, all 2026 kits will feature the League's crest displayed in club colours on the sleeve.

The primary kit will feature the Artigiano logo, representing a brand recognized for its quality coffee and long-standing contribution to the Vancouver community.

The kit will be available for purchase online and in store beginning in February. Additional information on tickets and membership packages for the 2026 season will be announced in the coming weeks.







