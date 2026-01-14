Vancouver FC Appoints Martin Nash as Head Coach Through the 2027 Season

Published on January 14, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC is thrilled to announce that Interim Head Coach Martin Nash has been officially appointed Head Coach through 2027.

Named in July 2025, the 50-year-old former Canadian international guided Vancouver FC through a historic TELUS Canadian Championship campaign, highlighted by exceptional performances against Canadian Premier League (CPL) 2025 North Star Cup champions Atlético Ottawa and the club's first-ever encounter with city rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Vancouver FC's extraordinary cup performance under Nash secured the club's inaugural berth in this year's Concacaf Champions Cup, with a matchup against defending champions Cruz Azul. In league competition, his guidance resulted in three wins and a six-match unbeaten run to conclude the season.

"We are proud to confirm Martin Nash as our Head Coach, leading the next chapter of Vancouver FC" said Rob Friend, President of Vancouver FC. "His alignment with the club's identity and ambitions made an immediate impact when he stepped in last season, and we look forward to his continued guidance in 2026"

Vancouver FC looks forward to the season under Martin Nash's direction and remains committed to achieving success both on and off the pitch, looking ahead to an exciting year.

Quick Facts About Nash:

Name: Martin Nash

Pronunciation: MAR-tin Nash

Birthdate: December 27, 1975

Birthplace: Regina, Saskatchewan

Nationality: Canadian

Last Role: Interim Head Coach, Vancouver FC







