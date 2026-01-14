Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Midfielders Diego Gutiérrez and Shamit Shome
Published on January 14, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the departure of midfielders Diego Gutiérrez and Shamit Shome, following the expiry of their contracts.
Gutiérrez joined the club in 2024 and made 49 appearances for the Cavs across all competitions and was a member of the 2024 North Star Cup winning side.
Shome joined the club in 2023 and made 79 appearances for the Cavs across all competitions. During his time with the club, he won the 2023 CPL Shield and 2024 North Star Cup.
Cavalry FC thanks both Diego and Shamit for their contributions to the club, and wishes them the best for the future.
Canadian Premier League Stories from January 14, 2026
- Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Midfielders Diego Gutiérrez and Shamit Shome - Cavalry FC
- Vancouver FC Appoints Martin Nash as Head Coach Through the 2027 Season - Vancouver FC
- Wanderers Sign Former Whitecaps Defender Finn Linder - HFX Wanderers FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cavalry FC Stories
- Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Midfielders Diego Gutiérrez and Shamit Shome
- Cavalry FC Announces Contract Extension for Midfielder Michael Baldisimo
- Cavalry FC Announces Contract Extensions for Joseph Holliday and Michael Harms
- Head Coach & General Manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. Joins Canada Soccer's Men's National Team Technical Staff for January Camp
- Cavalry FC Announces Updates to 2026 Roster