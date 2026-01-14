Cavalry FC Announces Departure of Midfielders Diego Gutiérrez and Shamit Shome

Published on January 14, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the departure of midfielders Diego Gutiérrez and Shamit Shome, following the expiry of their contracts.

Gutiérrez joined the club in 2024 and made 49 appearances for the Cavs across all competitions and was a member of the 2024 North Star Cup winning side.

Shome joined the club in 2023 and made 79 appearances for the Cavs across all competitions. During his time with the club, he won the 2023 CPL Shield and 2024 North Star Cup.

Cavalry FC thanks both Diego and Shamit for their contributions to the club, and wishes them the best for the future.







