Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC (October 26)

Published on October 23, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa huddle

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa huddle(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa travels to Forge FC on Sunday, October 26 (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN) in the Championship Semi-Final of the 2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs.

This matchup, between the two best CPL teams of all time, will decide who hosts the Canadian Premier League Final on Sunday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN). If Atlético doesn't host the final, they will host the Contender Semi-Final on Saturday, November 1 (KO 6pm* ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN), giving Atleti another opportunity to reach the final match of the season and a chance to lift the coveted North Star Cup.

*Kick-off time pending broadcast confirmation

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the CPL table (15-11-2) with 56 points from 28 matches, winning away to Halifax Wanderers FC 1-0 on the final day of the season.

Forge FC finsihed 1st in the CPL standings (16-10-2) with 58 points from 28 matches.

Atleti set a club record for wins and points in a regular season, while Forge tied the CPL record for points.

Striker Sam Salter won the Golden Boot with 19 goals in the regular season, while Mexican forward David Rodríguez provided the most assists (9).

Salter set a new record for goals scored in a regular season, and Rodríguez equalled the assist record as Atleti set a new regular season goal record (54 goals).

Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham and midfielder Manu Aparicio (both club captains) received 12 Canadian Premier League Team of the Week (TOTW) nominations - a now joint league record.

Atlético set a club record for minutes played by domestic U-21 players (8,575 minutes). Atleti had 5,000+ more U-21 minutes than Forge.

Atlético Ottawa travels to Hamilton in the Championship Semi-Final, a showdown between the CPL's two best sides from the 2025 season. The winner will host the Canadian Premier League Final, while the defeated team will host the Contender Semi-Final for a second chance to reach the CPL Final.

See the full 2025 Playoff match-ups below.

Atleti is subsidizing a bus full of supporters heading to Hamilton this weekend.

Atlético hosted the 2022 CPL Final in front of 15,000 fans.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-6D-14L; 22 goals scored, 43 goals conceded.

2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs:

Final: Winner of Championship Semi-Final v Winner of Contender Semi-Final

Date: Saturday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET)

Location: Hamilton Stadium or TD Place

Championship Semi-Final: Forge v Atlético Ottawa

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 14h ET)

Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

Contender Semi-Final: Loser of Championship Semi-Final v Winner of Quarter-Final

Date: Saturday, November 1 or Sunday, November 2

Location: Hamilton Stadium or TD Place

Quarter-Final: Cavalry v York United

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 6pm ET)

Location: Spruce Meadows, Calgary, AB

Knockout Match: Halifax Wanderers FC 2-2 York United (York win 5-4 on penalties)

Images from this story







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.