Atlético Ottawa Re-Signs Local Goalkeeper Tristan Crampton

Published on January 7, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed that goalkeeper Tristan Crampton has signed a new contract with the club, guaranteed through the 2026 Canadian Premier League season, with a club option for 2027.

Crampton, 23, joined Atlético Ottawa ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season and was crowned CPL Champion as Atleti lifted the North Star Cup at TD Place.

"Tristan has earned his place in the squad and proof that hard work will be rewarded," Romuald Peiser, Goalkeeper Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "He has already made great progress, and despite not playing last season, he was always ready to be called upon. Part of the club's core philosophy is to trust and develop young Canadian players from the local area. He was impressive in every training session, and his personality is a great addition to our locker room."

"I'm thrilled to be back and grateful that the club and coaching staff have trusted me with the opportunity to wear the Atlético Ottawa jersey again," said Crampton. "Over the past year, I've grown a lot as a professional under the guidance of Romuald [Peiser], and his support has been huge in my development. I feel confident, motivated, and ready to take on the challenges ahead, to earn my debut and play in front of our fans at TD Place."

A native of Cantley, QC., Crampton is a homegrown player and a product of the Atleti Development program. He has previously spent time with OSU Atlético, AS Gatineau, and FC Gatineau. Crampton played a pivotal role in helping the OSU Atlético's Men's Reserve Team capture a 2024 Championship in Ligue1 Québec as he earned the Golden Glove Award as best goalkeeper.

Crampton is yet to make his professional debut with Atlético Ottawa.

Atlético Ottawa Roster as of January 7, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (CAN)

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Marko Stojadinovic (CAN), Manuel Aparicio (CAN)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

