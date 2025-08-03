Atlético Ottawa End in Scoreless Draw with York United

August 3, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa slipped to second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after match week 17, as a hard-fought draw against Ontario rivals York United sees Forge FC top the league by a single point. Atlético celebrated their Soccer For Everyone Match at TD Place, dedicated to championing inclusivity in the sport and supporting local pride organizations.

Atleti returns to TD Place on Saturday, August 23 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) as Cavalry visit the nation's capital for the first time this season.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa were frustrated at home, held scoreless by a defensively relentless York United as tensions simmered in the fifth installment between the two teams this season.

Score: 0-0.

Both Sam Salter and Julian Altobelli were kept quiet as the CPL's top two goal scorers were held to a combined 0.03 Expected Goals (xG).

York United are the first team to keep Atlético scoreless at home this season, frustrating a normally rampant attack with a deep-lying defence.

Ballou Tabla came the closest to opening the scoring at the hour mark as his left-footed strike hit the crossbar from short range.

Atlético Ottawa celebrated its 5th annual Soccer For Everyone match, supported by VW, kicking off Ottawa's Capital Pride Month.

Six local 2SLGBTQ+ organizations were supported through this initiative in efforts to raise awareness and support inclusivity in soccer.

Nathan Ingham was given a special award by the club ahead of the game today as he became Ottawa's All-time appearance holder in all competitions.

He was joined by his parents, former Atletico captains Maxim Tissot and Carl Haworth, as well as CEO Manuel Vega and GM JD Ulanowski.

Ingham pulled off a high-flying save to deny Massimo Ferrin in the 68th minute, winning another All-State save of the match.

This marks his seventh CPL clean sheet and third in his last three games.

Attendance: 5,175







Canadian Premier League Stories from August 3, 2025

