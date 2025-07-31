Preview: Atlético Ottawa V York United FC (August 3)

July 31, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa lineup

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Pacific FC) Atlético Ottawa lineup(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Pacific FC)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa leads the Canadian Premier League (CPL) standings with 35 points from 16 matches. There are 12 Regular Season games left, and the title race is heating up. Forge FC (Hamilton, ON) remains undefeated and a solitary point behind Ottawa, while Cavalry FC trails by 10 points in 3rd place.

This weekend, Atlético hosts Ontario rivals York United FC in the 5th annual Soccer For Everyone match, supporting 6 local 2SLGBTQ+ organizations, presented by VW (KO 4pm ET, live on TSN and OneSoccer). It's a story of two strikers as Ottawa's Sam Salter leads the Golden Boot Race, while York's Julian Altobelli remains hot on his heels. Goalkeeper and captain Nathan Ingham will receive a club award ahead of the match, as he became Atlético's record appearance holder last weekend (93 appearances - all competitions).

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa (1st place; 10-5-1) is top of the CPL table following a dominant victory away to Pacific FC (7th place; 3-3-10) at Starlight Stadium last Saturday (final score: 2-0).

Goals: Samuel Salter, David Rodríguez

York United FC (4th place; 7-3-6) picked up a big win away to defending playoff champions Cavalry FC (final score: 1-0).

Atlético's attacking duo, Sam Salter and David Rodríguez, continue to lead the goal-scoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter scored his 11th goal of the season to take him two clear in the Golden Boot Race.

Rodríguez, who scored his 5th goal of the season against Pacific last weekend, leads the assist charts by two, with 5 assists.

Atlético midfielder Juan 'Coque' Castro is closing in with 4 assists.

Three Ottawa players were named to the CPL Team of the Week following the victory over Pacific last weekend.

Montréal-born defender Loïc Cloutier (21) earned his 3rd nomination as he continues to impress in his first season as a professional.

Attacking duo Salter and Rodríguez appeared for the 5th and 6th time of the season, respectively.

Head coach Diego Mejía will return to the touchline following a two-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

This Sunday's clash at TD Place will be broadcast nationally on TSN and OneSoccer as the CPL Match of the Week.

The 5th annual Soccer For Everyone Match is hosted in collaboration with six local pride organizations, with a financial donation from match partner VW.

Organizations: Capital Pride, Capital Rainbow Refuge, MAX Ottawa, Big Brothers and Big Sisters Ottawa (Prism Program), Ten Oaks Project and Ottawa Pride FC.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-11D-9L; 40 goals scored, 44 goals conceded.

Atlético returns to TD Place for the 5th annual Soccer For Everyone Match, presented by VW, on Sunday, August 3.

