Free Soccer Camp Launched in Carlington Area Through Atleti Equal Access Initiative

July 22, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Yesterday, Atlético Ottawa launched its inaugural free soccer camps for children in the Carlington area through the City of Ottawa, presented by YEDOMA Inc.

Twenty-five children attending the City of Ottawa summer camp at the Carlington Recreation Centre are receiving free soccer training through Atlético Ottawa from Monday, July 21, to Friday, July 25, as part of the club's Atleti Equal Access initiative.

Included is a comprehensive training program, led by former-Atlético Ottawa player and Ottawa-native Gabriel Carvalho, as well as unique Atlético training tops which they get to keep. The group will also be invited to Atlético's September 6 Newcomer Theme Match at TD Place.

Atlético Ottawa first-team duo, Monty Patterson and Jonathan Grant, visited the children on Monday for the launch event, with both players feeling a personal connection to the opportunity being offered. Maple Lodge Farms, Ottawa's front-of-jersey sponsors, also provided a free community BBQ.

"The event was terrific, it was awesome to see so many kids enjoying soccer with such a strong sense of community," said Monty Patterson, Striker, Atlético Ottawa Having food, the jerseys, and the coaches provided by the club was such a good initiative, not just for the smiles on their faces but the community connections they've built with other kids in the neighbourhood. I really look forward to see where the club takes this program."

The program is led by Atlético Ottawa's Head of Community Development, Thomas Stockting, who added: "Soccer, at its core, is a sport based on accessibility and born in working-class communities. At Atlético Ottawa, we want to continue that tradition here in the nation's capital by bringing soccer to everyone in the city. This is a great step in that direction, providing the kids with high-level sessions from Ottawa coaches as well as bringing professional players to share their stories. This is about earning the support of the fans of tomorrow, while breaking down barriers for potential future professional players too."

Atleti Equal Access free-to-play camp details:

Atleti Equal Access free-to-play soccer camp, presented by YEDOMA Inc.

Monday, July 21 to Friday, July 25 (9am-12pm) | Carlington Recreation Centre, Ottawa, ON

Media wishing to cover the camps can contact Atlético Ottawa at media@atleticoottawa.club.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.