Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Valour FC (August 10)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa sits in second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table, trailing league leaders Forge FC by one point after 17 games. Atlético was held to a goalless draw last Sunday at home to York United, the first time Head Coach Diego Mejía's side has failed to score in Ottawa this season.

This Sunday, Atleti travels to Winnipeg, MB, to face Valour FC at Princess Auto Stadium (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa (2nd place; 10-6-1) is in second place in the CPL table with 36 points following a frustrating goalless draw at home to York United (4th place; 7-4-6) (final score: 0-0).

Valour FC (7th place; 4-2-11) picked up a big home win against defending playoff champions Cavalry FC (final score: 2-1).

Atlético's attacking duo, Sam Salter and David Rodríguez, continue to lead the goal-scoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter has scored 11 goals in 17 matches and leads the Golden Boot Race by two goals.

Rodríguez has provided 5 assists in 16 appearances this year while also scoring 5 goals.

Atlético midfielder Juan 'Coque' Castro is closing in with 4 assists.

Mexican forward, Antonio Álvarez (21), joined Atlético Ottawa on loan from Club América (LigaMX - Mexico 1st tier) last week and is pushing for his first game day involvement this Sunday.

Atleti returns to TD Place on Saturday, August 23, for the annual Beach Party (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Pick your favourite Beach Movie and dress for the occasion, a prize worth over $1,000 is on the line. More details click here.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 9W-5D-6L; 35 goals scored, 26 goals conceded.

Atlético returns to TD Place for the annual Beach Party, presented by MarsQuest, on Saturday, August 23.







