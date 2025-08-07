Mauro Eustáquio Named CPL Manager of the Month

August 7, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC News Release







TORONTO, ON - York United FC Head Coach Mauro Eustáquio has been named the Canadian Premier League's Manager of the Month for July.

The league announced the monthly award on Thursday. This is a first for the 32-year-old Portuguese-Canadian tactician, who was named the club's head coach in November 2024 after previously serving as an assistant.

Eustáquio guided the Nine Stripes to a perfect record last month. The squad collected three wins from three matches, including a thrilling 3-2 victory over Valour FC at York Lions Stadium, a dominant 4-0 home display against Vancouver FC, and a hard-fought 1-0 triumph away to Cavalry FC at Spruce Meadows.

As head coach, Eustáquio has continued to implement a clear identity and structure that inspires stability, belief and impressive performances from his side.

The nine points secured in July were crucial to York United's rise up the CPL table. The club is currently riding a seven-game unbeaten streak to seven games heading into Matchweek 18's showdown with Forge FC. The match will be played on Sunday, Aug. 9 at York Lions Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, with tickets available.







Canadian Premier League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.