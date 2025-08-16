Registration Now Open for York United FC Academy Tryouts

Toronto, ON - York United FC has officially opened registration for tryouts ahead of the 2026 season, as part of the next step in its Academy structure.

Following the announcement of the club's official U-21 and U-19 teams, the tryouts represent an opportunity for young Canadian players to be part of a long-term development model directly connected to the York United FC first team. Both teams are part of a full pathway operated by the club.

Tryouts will take place through September and October 2025 at Zanchin Automotive Soccer Centre (7601 Martin Grove Rd, Vaughan, ON L4L 9E4) and are open to male athletes born between 2006 and 2010.

Participants must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Tryout cost: $47.00 CAD per player (This covers all three sessions for each eligible age group).

Tryout Schedule:

Goalkeepers 2006 - 2010: September 15 & 16 | 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

2009 & 2010: September 22, 23 & 24 | 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

2009 & 2010: October 6, 7 & 9 | 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

2009 & 2010: October 14 & 16 | 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

2006, 2007 & 2008: October 20, 21 & 22 | 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

2006, 2007 & 2008: October 27, 28 & 29 | 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

What's included in my tryout fee?

The $47.00 CAD fee covers two to three high-performance training sessions, depending on the selected tryout week. Sessions will be led by professional coaching staff from York United FC and designed to assess players in a competitive, structured environment.

Hydration will be provided for all participants throughout the sessions. Our media team will be on site throughout the tryouts to capture professional photography of the event.

Each player will also receive one ticket to a York United FC home match.

Registration is now open through the club's official website.

Once payment is completed, players will receive a confirmation email with instructions to submit their full application, including playing and contact information.

York United FC remains committed to identifying, developing, and supporting the next generation of Canadian talent. For full details and registration: https://www.canpl.ca/yorkunitedfc/tryouts_league1







