Valour FC Sign Goalkeeper Emil Gazdov on Loan

WINNIPEG, Man. - Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has signed goalkeeper Emil Gazdov on loan from CF Montréal of Major League Soccer (MLS) through 2025.

Gazdov, 21, is no stranger to the CPL, having represented Pacific FC from 2020 through February 2025, when he was transferred to Montréal for a club-record fee. He has developed a reputation as one of the top emerging goalkeepers in Canadian soccer today, known for his natural shot-stopping ability and dependability between the posts.

Valour previously announced that goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi suffered a knee injury during the club's match against Cavalry FC in July which continues to sideline him. Fellow goalkeeper Eleias Himaras will serve the final game of a three-match suspension during Sunday's home match against York United FC. Valour signed goalkeepers Callum Weir and Adam Kour to short-term replacement contracts last earlier this month, which remain valid through this weekend.

"We are happy to add Emil to our squad," said Phil Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "We all know his qualities. After Jonathan's knee injury and the uncertainty about timelines, we had to look for the best option to come in and help us fill an important gap. Emil is a strong addition for the club. He's going to keep pushing Eleias and help us during this final stretch of the season."

The native of North Vancouver, B.C. made 49 appearances in all competitions for Pacific over five seasons with the club. He earned his spot as the No. 1 goalkeeper for the Langford, B.C. based side in 2024 and played a critical role in the club's defensive stability that season.

Gazdov's impressive performance over the course of last year, which included conceding just 0.94 goals per 90 minutes and finishing the regular season tied for second with seven shutouts, earned him the league's Golden Glove award as its best goalkeeper in November 2024.

