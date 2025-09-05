York United FC Signs Kemari Record-Wright to Development Contract

Published on September 5, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Toronto, ON - York United FC is pleased to announce the signing of academy player Kemari Record-Wright to a Development Contract.

Record-Wright, 17, is a dynamic right-back who has played a key role within the York United FC Academy this season. He featured in 16 League1 Ontario matches, showcasing his athleticism, defensive awareness and ability to contribute on both sides of the pitch.

Record-Wright gained valuable experience representing Team Ontario at the Canada Games earlier this summer, where he made four appearances.

This agreement represents an important milestone in Record-Wright's development as he continues to progress through the club's professional pathway.

Per league regulations, a player signed to a Development Contract must be a Domestic Under-18 Player, born Jan 1, 2007 or later. Record-Wright is now eligible to make four appearances for York United while maintaining his amateur status and ability to train and compete with the amateur team that holds his registration. There is no time limit for completion of these matches.

In the 2025 calendar year, a player may sign a maximum of two development contracts in the CPL.







