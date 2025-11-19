Academy Tryouts Now Open, Secure Your Spot

Published on November 19, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

We are pleased to share that York United FC will be opening an additional round of Academy tryouts, offering a new opportunity for young athletes to showcase their potential within our high-performance environment.

As part of our continued commitment to developing Canadian talent, these sessions are open to male players born between 2011 and 2013. Our Academy teams operate under the club's professional structure and are sanctioned directly by Canada Soccer.

Throughout the year, our programs include matches, tournaments and showcases against top competition at the local, national and international level, strengthening the player pathway within the Canadian Premier League ecosystem.

TRYOUT DETAILS

Dates: November and December 2025

Location: Zanchin Automotive Soccer Centre (7601 Martin Grove Rd, Vaughan, ON L4L 9E4)

Eligibility: Male athletes born 2011-2013; Canadian citizens or permanent residents

Fee: $47.00 CAD per player (includes access to all three sessions in the assigned age group)

Each registered player will participate in a full three-day tryout block led by York United FC's professional coaching staff. These sessions are designed to evaluate technical ability, decision-making, athletic profile and overall fit within our Academy structure.

TRYOUT SCHEDULE

U-13 (2013)

November 24 | 12:30 to 15:00

November 25 | 12:30 to 15:00

November 26 | 12:30 to 15:00

U-14 & U-15 (2012 & 2011)

December 1 | 13:30 to 16:30

December 2 | 13:00 to 16:00

December 3 | 13:30 to 16:00

What to wear

Players must arrive in a white shirt, white shorts and white socks. All players must bring their own cleats; metal studs are not permitted.

Registration

Once payment has been completed, you will receive a confirmation email with instructions to submit the full application, including playing history and contact details. Please note that registration fees are non-refundable unless the tryout is officially cancelled.

Important reminder

All official tryout communications will come from email addresses ending in @yorkunitedfc.ca. We do not contact families through public domains such as Gmail, Hotmail or Outlook.

If you have any questions, please reach out to kyle@yorkunitedfc.ca.

We look forward to welcoming you to the pitch and continuing to build the next generation of Canadian talent.

Ready to take the next step? Secure your spot and discover your potential on the pitch.

