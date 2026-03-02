Inter Toronto Establishes Fully Integrated Professional Pathway in Milestone Step for Player Development

Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club of the Canadian Premier League today announced the expansion of its Pathway program for the 2026 season, formally establishing a fully integrated development structure connecting its youth teams to its first team within the club's professional environment.

Now entering its third season under new ownership, and the second year of its Academy and Pathway structure, the club's development model has grown from a single academy team into a six-team integrated program supporting its first team.

Three squads, Inter Toronto II, III and IV, will compete in the Ontario Premier League (OPL), the highest level of the senior amateur game in the province, which has played a key role in the development of numerous players competing in the CPL and for Canada Soccer Men's National Team today.

Another three academy teams - Under-13, Under-14, and Under-15 - will compete in a new Exhibition Series, developed through consultation and collaboration between Ontario Soccer, the CPL and its Ontario-based clubs, The Exhibition Series will see Inter Toronto academy squads compete in independent matches against Licence Holders of the Ontario Player Development League (OPDL), while maintaining flexibility to periodize their annual calendar according to the club's overall development philosophy and planning and always in-line with the club's senior teams. It will provide high-potential youth players at Inter Toronto, as well as at clubs competing within the OPDL, with additional high-quality competitive opportunities, exposure to professional technical environments and increased visibility within the domestic system.

The expansion of Inter Toronto's pathway creates a clear, high-performance progression structure that is aligned directly with the First Team and the CPL. All programs will be unified under a single technical philosophy and overseen by the club's professional coaching staff and technical leadership, ensuring continuity and alignment from youth development to the senior team environment. Progression will be determined by performance, readiness and commitment rather than age alone.

"We have been working consistently for two years to establish a clear and credible professional pathway at Inter Toronto that works within the domestic system and, in essence, creates opportunity," said Ricardo Pasquel, President, Inter Toronto Football Club. "What has materialized is a defined structure that is visible and tangible. For years, young players and their families have asked what the pathway to professional soccer looks like in this country. Thanks to the collective efforts of the Canadian Premier League, Ontario Soccer and our club, we are helping create more opportunities so that Canadian players no longer feel they must leave for other countries or universities to pursue their professional ambitions. Today, that pathway exists here at home, and it is clear at Inter Toronto."

Inter Toronto's evolving player pathway has already demonstrated measurable impact. During the 2025 season, while operating with a single academy team, multiple players earned international call-ups at the youth level. Individual progressions, including professional contracts and participation in major international competitions, reflect the strength and credibility of the structure now being expanded.

"As the Canadian Premier League continues to strengthen its national footprint, the expansion of integrated club pathways represents an important step in reinforcing a domestic professional ecosystem built for Canadian players," said Pasquel. "With the 2026 season marking a year of growth across the sport in Canada, establishing clear and sustainable development structures, aligned to existing systems, remains central to the league's long-term vision."

With the 2026 expansion, the pathway is now defined, integrated and active within Canada's professional framework. As the Canadian Premier League continues to evolve, steps like this strengthen the domestic system and provide Canadian players with a clear and credible route to the professional game.







