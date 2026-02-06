Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Goalkeeper Antonio Campos

Published on February 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Inter Toronto FC News Release







Toronto, ON - Inter Toronto Football Club from the Canadian Premier League (CPL), today announced the signing of goalkeeper Antonio Campos to his first professional contract, marking an important milestone in the young player's development as he begins the next chapter of his career.

Campos, 19, joins Inter Toronto after developing within the NCAA system at Cal State Fullerton, where he trained in a highly competitive Division I environment while continuing his academic and athletic growth. Born in Red Deer, Alberta, Campos arrives as a promising goalkeeper with strong fundamentals, athleticism and a mindset shaped by resilience, discipline and ambition.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Campos is known for his agility, shot-stopping ability and comfort playing out of the back. His profile reflects a modern goalkeeper in development, with an emphasis on technique, decision-making and consistency in high-tempo training environments.

Before committing fully to soccer, Campos was a multi-sport athlete, competing in basketball, baseball and volleyball. That background has contributed to his coordination, competitiveness and overall athletic profile, traits that continue to shape his approach to the goalkeeper position.

In 2024, at just 17 years of age, Campos spent time training with Inter Toronto, where he was first exposed to the club's professional environment, the city and the organization's standards. During that period, he left a positive impression on the coaching staff through his maturity, work ethic and approach to daily training, laying the groundwork for his return as he now begins his professional career with the club.

"Antonio is a young goalkeeper with a strong foundation and the right mentality," said Mauro Eustáquio, Head Coach, Inter Toronto Football Club. "He's coachable, focused and has shown a real willingness to learn. This is an important first step in his professional journey, and we believe our environment will allow him to continue developing at the right pace."

Campos now joins Inter Toronto as the club continues to invest in emerging talent and long-term player development, providing young players with clear pathways, professional standards and opportunities to grow within a competitive setting.

Campos' signing reflects Inter Toronto's commitment to identifying young players with both technical potential and the character needed to grow within a professional football environment.







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 6, 2026

Inter Toronto Football Club Signs Goalkeeper Antonio Campos - Inter Toronto FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.