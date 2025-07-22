Wanderers to Face Portland Hearts of Pine in an International Friendly on August 6

July 22, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers will travel to Portland, Maine, for an international friendly match against USL League One side Portland Hearts of Pine on Wednesday, August 6. The 7:30 p.m. AT kickoff at Fitzpatrick Stadium is already sold out, except for a limited number of tickets allocated to Halifax Wanderers supporters.

"We're excited to begin a friendly rivalry with Portland Hearts of Pine, who are geographically the closest professional team to us here in Atlantic Canada," Wanderers President and Founder Derek Martin said. "We are two clubs with a passion for making our community stronger through the power of sport, and we look forward to playing the first of what we hope is many exciting matches over the coming years as we look to grow the beautiful game."

The Wanderers squad taking part in the match will be a combination of first-team players and a selection of players who were involved in the U21 Development Team during the recent International Summer Series against Wrexham A.F.C. Halifax plays a pair of Canadian Premier League matches on Monday, August 4 (vs. Vancouver FC) and Saturday, August 9 (@ Cavalry FC).

Portland Hearts of Pine are in the midst of their inaugural season as a professional club, competing in the 14-team USL League One. Like the Wanderers, their community has rallied around their team, leading the league in attendance.

Wanderers supporters interested in attending the match can contact tickets@hfxwanderersfc.ca for more information. There is a limited number of tickets available for away supporters.







