Wrexham A.F.C. Confirmed as 2025 Summer Series Opponent

May 16, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ben Marsh (centre) celebrates scoring for Wanderers U21

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers will host Wrexham A.F.C. in three Atlantic Canadian destinations during the 2025 International Summer Series.

Featuring the Wanderers' U21 team vs. Wrexham A.F.C. U21, the three-match series will start on July 5 at the Wanderers Grounds in downtown Halifax. Two additional matches will be played in Charlottetown, PEI (July 9) and Saint John, New Brunswick (July 12). Tickets are available to the public.

Wrexham's U21 team will feature emerging talent from the Welsh football club that has grown into a global sports brand under co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The club's rise through the English football pyramid, depicted in the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, has gained worldwide attention.

Recently, Wrexham secured promotion to the English Football League Championship, making them the first team in England's top five tiers to win promotion three years in a row. Wrexham is the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world.

"Wrexham A.F.C. has become a truly global brand and is one of the fastest rising clubs in world football so we are thrilled to welcome them to the Maritimes this summer," Halifax Wanderers Founder and President Derek Martin said. "Our goal is to help grow this beautiful game across our region so we are excited to be visiting Saint John for the first time and to bring a little bit of Hollywood to the Wanderers Grounds."

The International Summer Series is an annual club friendly series that pits a Halifax Wanderers Development Team against professional sides from overseas. Launched in 2023, the first series saw a Halifax Wanderers U23 team face German professional side Holstein Kiel in a three-match series played in Moncton, Charlottetown, and Halifax. In 2024, the series expanded to five cities, with Wanderers U21 playing against U21 teams from English clubs Ipswich Town FC and Middlesbrough FC.

"We are delighted to have been invited to attend the 2025 International Summer series, hosted by Halifax Wanderers," Wrexham A.F.C Academy Manager Andy Lowe said. "I would like to thank Craig Tanner and Matt Fegan for their hard work in pulling this tour together - this is a fantastic opportunity for our young players and staff to experience soccer outside of the UK and Europe, providing much needed development opportunities not just in soccer, but life skills too for our young professionals. It also provides us with a great opportunity to build relationships with the local community, universities and professional clubs to develop future pathways and opportunities for young players."

The Wanderers worked closely with English-based partners REBIRTH Soccer to arrange for Wrexham to visit.

"REBIRTH has been an integral part of the International Summer Series, securing quality opposition to visit Atlantic Canada so we can bring high-level matches to more corners of the region," Halifax Wanderers Sporting Director Matt Fegan said. "Wrexham will be a good test for our development team, which will showcase the growing talent pool of Atlantic Canadian players."

The 2025 edition of the International Summer Series kicks off at the historic Wanderers Grounds in the heart of Halifax on Saturday, July 5 (3 p.m. kickoff). The Wanderers Grounds has hosted numerous international sporting matchups since the 1800s and is steps from the city's vibrant downtown.

"We're proud to support the Halifax Wanderers as they welcome Wrexham FC's U21 team to Nova Scotia," Nova Scotia Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Dave Ritcey said. "With Welcome to Wrexham shining a global spotlight on the club, this match is a unique chance to deepen our connection to the global soccer community and showcase the pride, passion and hospitality our province is known for."

On Wednesday, July 9, Charlottetown, PEI, will host the second match between the Wanderers and Wrexham at UPEI Turf Field (6 p.m. kickoff). Charlottetown has been a gracious host city for each iteration of the International Summer Series, with the local soccer community coming out in numbers to fill the venue.

"Charlottetown is proud to once again be a host city for the Halifax Wanderers' International Summer Series in 2025," City of Charlottetown Mayor Phillip Brown said. "This year's exciting U21 matchup between the Wanderers and pop-culture darlings, Wrexham A.F.C., is more than just a chance to showcase top-level soccer - it's an opportunity to inspire the next generation and continue growing the game at all levels.

Events like this bring people together and strengthen our reputation as a destination for international sport. We can't wait to welcome Wanderers' and Wrexham AFC development players and fans to the Capital this summer."

An exciting finale awaits fans at the Canada Games Stadium in Saint John, New Brunswick, on Saturday, July 12 (1 p.m. kickoff) to close out the series. This is the first-ever visit by the Wanderers to Saint John, where several members of the team will have the opportunity to play in their home province.

"International sporting events not only drive economic impact but add to the vibrancy of our city bringing our residents and visitors together for a shared experience," Andrew Beckett, CEO of Envision Saint John: The Regional Growth Agency said. "We look forward to hosting one of the world's most popular sports at the UNBSJ stadium."

Currently Atlantic Canada's only men's professional soccer team, the Halifax Wanderers are passionate about growing the game in the region and developing local players for its Canadian Premier League roster. At least one current or former Wanderer has come from each of the four Atlantic Provinces. Several players who featured for Halifax in past editions of the International Summer Series went on to sign professional contracts, including Jefferson Alphonse, Yorgos Gavas, Ben Marsh, and Camilo Vasconcelos (Halifax Wanderers), as well as Kimani Stewart-Baynes (Colorado Rapids, MLS).

