Three Wanderers Matches to Air on TSN in May, New Kickoff Times for Several Halifax Matches

April 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - Three Halifax Wanderers home matches will be featured nationally on TSN and OneSoccer in May.

The recent partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, was first announced in March and has already seen four CPL matches aired on both networks in April, tantalizing an even wider audience of fans nationwide clamouring for access to the country's top men's domestic soccer league.

Every Wanderers home match in May will be broadcast on both TSN and OneSoccer, starting on Saturday, May 3, against Forge FC (5 p.m. AT kickoff). To accommodate the match coverage, the Wanderers' May 10 match against Cavalry FC will now kick off at 6:30 p.m. and the club's May 24 match against Atlético Ottawa will now kick off at 3 p.m. AT.

Additionally, the previously announced CPL On Tour match between the Wanderers and York United FC, a neutral-site regular-season match, will now be played on Saturday, May 31, at 8 p.m. AT/7 p.m. ET. The match will now be broadcast with French and English commentary on OneSoccer and will be made available for free to all fans on YouTube. Tickets for CPL On Tour are now available.

